‘We want that bell back’: Lewis, Iowa church members will forgive burglars if they return stolen bell

LEWIS, Iowa (KETV) - The small town community of Lewis, Iowa, just can’t understand who would steal their church bell.

Prayers at the United Congregational Methodist Church focus on some certain sinners.

“Thou shalt not steal. So why can’t people live by that?” asked 84-year-old church member, Bob Jobe.

Usually hanging on the brick monument on the busiest corner in town is the church bell.

“I pulled into the parking lot and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a big hole,’” said Deanne Knudson.

Knudson was the first person to notice the missing bell Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just sad,” she said. “It’s just sad. It’s church property that somebody would take that.”

Thieves ripped the church bell, weighing nearly 400 pounds, right from its bolts sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

“You would have thought that the bell of a church would have been off limits to everybody but in this day and age it’s not,” said Cass County, Iowa Sheriff Darby Mclaren.

There are tire tracks in the grass. Mclaren said the thieves left behind a wooden ramp, probably used to roll the bell onto the back of a truck. For some reason, they left the ramp behind.

“That bell has been there since I can remember. That bell is an icon of this church,” said Rob Stamp.

Church bells have brought people of faith together for centuries.

The stolen one is the original bell from one of the churches that settled the Iowa town in the mid-18oo’s.

As people left the town, parishioners merged churches and in the 1970′s built one church and brought the bell.

“Part of our legacy has been stolen,” said Pastor Jerry Neal.

Neal said his congregation is angry and hurt but he’s trying to preach forgiveness.

“There is forgiveness for those who ask, but they need to repent and restore to those who receive that,” said Neal.

“I might use a few words that shouldn’t be on television but I’d like to catch the son of a (expletive) who took it,” said Jobe.

The parishioners, most who have lived in Lewis all their lives, hope the bell burglars have a change of heart.

“If they need money, come to the church and ask. We would help them out,” said Emily Jobe.

“We want that bell back,” said Stamp.

Stamp and other church member each pitched in $2,500 for a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help find the bell.

Call the Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office if you have information at (712) 243-2206.

