State Objection Panel to review candidate filing objections on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, the State Objection Panel will review challenges to several candidates’ nomination petitions.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Iowa State Capitol. The Panel is comprised of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Attorney General Tom Miller, and State Auditor Rob Sand.

The following candidates will be under review as part of the panel:

Abby Finkenauer, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

Mike Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

Kyle Kuehl, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 1

Tom Miller, Democratic candidate for Attorney General

Anthony LaBruna, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 3

Ken Rozenboom, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 19

Jack Whitver, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 23

Jeff Shipley, Republican candidate for Iowa House, District 87

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.