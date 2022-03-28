Show You Care
State Objection Panel to review candidate filing objections on Tuesday

Iowa Capitol
Iowa Capitol(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, the State Objection Panel will review challenges to several candidates’ nomination petitions.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Iowa State Capitol. The Panel is comprised of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Attorney General Tom Miller, and State Auditor Rob Sand.

The following candidates will be under review as part of the panel:

  • Abby Finkenauer, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
  • Mike Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
  • Kyle Kuehl, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 1
  • Tom Miller, Democratic candidate for Attorney General
  • Anthony LaBruna, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 3
  • Ken Rozenboom, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 19
  • Jack Whitver, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate, District 23
  • Jeff Shipley, Republican candidate for Iowa House, District 87

