RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns

Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More details have been released about the full RAGBRAI route for 2021.

The organization that plan’s the annual bicycle ride across Iowa published the pass-through towns for each day of the ride’s six days. The cities are located between the overnight stops, which are Sergeant Bluff, Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union, and Lansing.

Organizers said that the day between Emmetsburg and Mason City will be the first day to exceed 100 miles since 1984. Routes typically have an optional, additional leg on a given day to create a “century loop” for riders, if they choose.

A full list of the towns is available on RAGBRAI’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

