Portion of 10th street close in uptown Marion over next several months, businesses still open

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Traffic stopped flowing Monday morning in Uptown Marion as 10th Street was shut down from 7th to 8th Avenue to make way for construction. The street will be closed for the next several months there as the city begins phase two of it’s Streetscape and Plaza Project.

”A complete reconstruction with all the infrastructure, water and sewer and streetscape which is really needed if you can see the condition of the sidewalks,” Mayor Nick AbouAssaly pointed out.

Last year, 7th Avenue through Uptown Marion was closed for months as part of the $6.9 million project.

While a portion of 10th Street is closed for now, businesses like Frydae, are very much open.

”It is a little disappointing that it’s happening right during our opening time of year, like our busy season,” said Kelsie Hoth, Owner of Frydae.

Customers can still access the sidewalk in front of Frydae, or they can go in though the back door.

“This business backs directly up to the Uptown Artway,” Hoth explained.

While construction out front isn’t ideal, Hoth says the end result will be worth it.

“I think it’s going to be amazing when it’s finished, totally worth it,” she said.

Mayor AbouAssaly is encouraging people to continue to frequent the businesses in the area during construction.

“Sidewalks will remain open, we encourage everyone to be more intentional about supporting the businesses during this period when they need our help,” he told TV9.

When this phase is complete, more phases will follow.

“I think they’ve chunked it out really nicely so it’s not too big of a blow to businesses,” said Hoth.

Mayor AbouAssaly says the project is necessary to update infrastructure, and it will add to the vibrancy of the growing city.

“This is part of that long term vision of helping the uptown become alive and active with businesses and opportunities for people to come down here and enjoy their lives,” he said.

Even if it means some not so enjoyable street closures for the time being.

