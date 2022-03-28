Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
As part of our Working Iowa, Hupp Electric Motors talks about the positions available for hiring.
Working Iowa: Hupp Electric Motors
A blind high school student sinks a free throw.
WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb