Person helps homeowner out of burning home as Cedar Rapids firefighters respond

Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire,...
Firefighters work to put out a house fire after a passerby called authorities about the fire, then helped the homeowner out of the home, on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Matt Wilde, KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Someone passing by a home on Cedar Rapids northeast side realized it was on fire, and helped get a person out of the home.

That’s according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Assistant Fire Chief Andy Olesen spoke to TV9 on the scene of the fire late Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to 3619 Northwood Drive northeast just after 11 a.m. That’s near I-380 and Glass Road.

They say the passerby noticed the smoke and ran up to the house. The homeowner and two dogs then got out. Olesen says the homeowner was then taken to the hospital to get evaluated.

When firefighters arrived on scene, a person was on the porch of the home, trying to put out the flames. Firefighters quickly started to put out the fire.

Assistant Chief Olesen says a firefighter was hurt in a ceiling collapse. He says crews were pulling down a ceiling to knock down secondary fires when it happened. He says the firefighter was check on the scene and released.

