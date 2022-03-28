People hold march for Ukraine in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of Iowans marched through downtown Des Moines on Saturday in a display meant to show solidarity with Ukraine.

According to television station KCCI, the crowd chanted “we want peace!” and “stop the war!” as they walked from Western Gateway Park to the Iowa Statehouse. Around 100 people participated in the March despite overall cold temperatures.

People came from around the state, organized by advocates in Des Moines using a Facebook group called “Iowa Stands With Ukraine.” Many participants expressed a desire for the United States to help the war-torn country more.

