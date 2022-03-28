Show You Care
People hold march for Ukraine in Des Moines

Ukrainian flags made their way through downtown Des Moines on Saturday in solidarity with Ukraine.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of Iowans marched through downtown Des Moines on Saturday in a display meant to show solidarity with Ukraine.

According to television station KCCI, the crowd chanted “we want peace!” and “stop the war!” as they walked from Western Gateway Park to the Iowa Statehouse. Around 100 people participated in the March despite overall cold temperatures.

People came from around the state, organized by advocates in Des Moines using a Facebook group called “Iowa Stands With Ukraine.” Many participants expressed a desire for the United States to help the war-torn country more.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

