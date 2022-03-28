Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager accused of killing both of his parents is now being held at the Linn County Jail.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, was listed as being booked at the jail on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Orton is accused of stabbing Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton to death in their home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Court documents said that police were sent to the home at around 2:10 a.m. that day and discovered Orton sitting outside the home visibly covered in blood. Police said that he admitted to stabbing his parents at the time.

Orton pleaded not guilty to the charges in late November. His trial was delayed to October 18, 2022, after his attorneys filed a request for a delay.

Orton’s birthday is March 27, with his now legal adult status necessitating the change in custody status.

