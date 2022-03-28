Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager accused of killing both of his parents is now being held at the Linn County Jail.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, was listed as being booked at the jail on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Orton is accused of stabbing Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton to death in their home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Court documents said that police were sent to the home at around 2:10 a.m. that day and discovered Orton sitting outside the home visibly covered in blood. Police said that he admitted to stabbing his parents at the time.

Orton pleaded not guilty to the charges in late November. His trial was delayed to October 18, 2022, after his attorneys filed a request for a delay.

Orton’s birthday is March 27, with his now legal adult status necessitating the change in custody status.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg

Latest News

Des Moines marchers for Ukraine.
People hold march for Ukraine in Des Moines
Shelter House book sale.
Book lovers flock to Shelter House fundraiser sale
People shop for books as Shelter House hosted their annual Book Sale Fundraiser.
Shelter House hosts annual Book Sale Fundraiser
Food box donations for Together We Achieve.
Together We Achieve overcomes false volunteer registrations to package food boxes