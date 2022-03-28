Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa county have identified the man who died in a Friday farming accident.

Robert Wade Chittick, 63, of Williamsburg, is the man who was killed in the incident.

At around 7:30 am on Friday, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to a grain bin entrapment in the 2100 block of M Avenue. Rescue personnel worked about an hour to locate Chittick. He was buried in roughly 10 feet of corn and was declared deceased at the scene.

Mark Parriott, the Senior Vice President of Operations with Kinze, said the property where it happened is next to Kinze, but did not happen on their property, nor did it involve a Kinze employee. The grain bin involved was a 20,000-bushel capacity bin.

Kinze employees did, however, assist first responders trying to help the person who was trapped.

