Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident

One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa county have identified the man who died in a Friday farming accident.

Robert Wade Chittick, 63, of Williamsburg, is the man who was killed in the incident.

At around 7:30 am on Friday, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to a grain bin entrapment in the 2100 block of M Avenue. Rescue personnel worked about an hour to locate Chittick. He was buried in roughly 10 feet of corn and was declared deceased at the scene.

Mark Parriott, the Senior Vice President of Operations with Kinze, said the property where it happened is next to Kinze, but did not happen on their property, nor did it involve a Kinze employee. The grain bin involved was a 20,000-bushel capacity bin.

Kinze employees did, however, assist first responders trying to help the person who was trapped.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg

Latest News

Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
Des Moines marchers for Ukraine.
People hold march for Ukraine in Des Moines
Shelter House book sale.
Book lovers flock to Shelter House fundraiser sale