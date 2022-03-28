Linn-Mar School board asks Iowa House to vote “no” to curriculum bill

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, members of the Linn-Mar School Board sent a letter to the Iowa House regarding HF2577, a proposed bill that would require all curriculum and lesson plans to be published in advance.

The letter argues that the impact of the legislation would “drastically limit the ability of educators to adapt and meet the individualized needs of their students” if passed.

The board is also concerned with the financial repercussions that the bill would cause if passed stating that “the process of updating technology systems and covering classroom time for all teachers to create lesson plans that far in advance are high.” The board then quotes a figure from the Legislative Services Agency’s analysis which estimates that the bill would bring about $27.4 million in substitute costs alone.

You can read the full letter here:

