ISU’s Ashley Joens expected to make decision ‘soon’ on returning to the Cylones
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State senior Ashley Joens said she will make a decision soon regarding if she plans to return to the Cyclones next season.

“I haven’t thought about that yet, but I’ll decide soon,” she said following Friday night’s loss to Creighton.

The former City High standout has spent the last four seasons with Iowa State. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,369 points.

Joens helped guide the Cyclones to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010 and helped set a single-season school record with 28 wins.

“I can’t process next year yet, but when you have Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski, obviously Ashley has not made her decision, but Em and Lex, that’s a great way to start a team,” said head coach Bill Fennelly.

