Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder case

Annette Cahill, 56, of Tipton.
Annette Cahill, 56, of Tipton.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Tipton woman for killing her boyfriend.

Annette Cahill is serving a 50 year prison sentence. Prosecutors say she used a baseball bat to kill Corey Wieneke in West Liberty in 1992.

A jury convicted Cahill of second degree murder in 2019 following a mistrial earlier in the year.

Cahill later appealed her conviction. She argued prosecutors did not disclose some evidence was not suitable for standard D-N-A testing. She also argued the delay in prosecution violated her right to due process.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...
Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers