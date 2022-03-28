Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder case
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Tipton woman for killing her boyfriend.
Annette Cahill is serving a 50 year prison sentence. Prosecutors say she used a baseball bat to kill Corey Wieneke in West Liberty in 1992.
A jury convicted Cahill of second degree murder in 2019 following a mistrial earlier in the year.
Cahill later appealed her conviction. She argued prosecutors did not disclose some evidence was not suitable for standard D-N-A testing. She also argued the delay in prosecution violated her right to due process.
