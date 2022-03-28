Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Tipton woman for killing her boyfriend.

Annette Cahill is serving a 50 year prison sentence. Prosecutors say she used a baseball bat to kill Corey Wieneke in West Liberty in 1992.

A jury convicted Cahill of second degree murder in 2019 following a mistrial earlier in the year.

Cahill later appealed her conviction. She argued prosecutors did not disclose some evidence was not suitable for standard D-N-A testing. She also argued the delay in prosecution violated her right to due process.

