Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter earned the nickname “The General”

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter proved in his freshman campaign that he was one of the Big 12′s best.

Named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Hunter started in all 35 games this season averaging 11 points and has twice as many assists as any of his teammates. He’s a guy that carries himself like a veteran, but is just 18 years old. His serious, yet hardworking nature on the court is the reason he’s called “The General.”

“When he first came on I was like, who’s this kid coming in giving himself a nickname?” senior guard Izaiah Brockington said. “I never heard it. I was like that it won’t stick, but you know it kind of stuck through his play honestly. Being the floor general and commanding things like that, guys started calling him that, coach started calling him that. It definitely stuck.”

“I feel like ‘The General’ is self-explanatory. Then, it just got deeper into just being a leader. Making sure I demand stuff as a point guard. You got to demand the game, control the game. I was blessed enough to know these guys. They took it on and they took it serious,” Hunter said. “They’re like, you’re the general. You’re the one that keeps everybody in control throughout the game. It was big. It started as a joke, but now I feel like that’s something that people see me as.”

Many of the Iowa State senior players have not made a decision on whether or not they will return to the team, but they know Hunter has a bright future.

“Tyrese is going to continue to grow as a person. I mean this is his first year of college basketball and he’s in the Sweet 16. I feel like there is nothing but confidence for him throughout his career,” said senior guard Gabe Kalscheur.

“He’s a gifted player. He’s certainly matured as the season moved on. He did a great job of commanding our team, proved that there’s not a task too big for him even though that he’s a freshman. Plays with a poise and composure well beyond his years,” said Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

