Iowa food banks, pantries prepare for SNAP expanded benefits change in April

Iowa's DHS says SNAP benefits increased by at least $95 a month at the start of the pandemic will expire April 1.(KCCI)
By Kayla james
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Food banks and pantries across Iowa are preparing for an uptick in clients as expanded SNAP benefits come to an end by April 1.

According to Iowa DHS, SNAP benefits were increased by a minimum of $95 a month at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to address food insecurity.

And then last April, the USDA announced the expansion of benefits for people on SNAP. However, when Iowa’s emergency proclamation was not extended in February, it also impacted the federal money coming to Iowa for those expanded SNAP benefits.

“That makes a difference in the Iowa economy of about $27 million per month coming from the federal government,” said Michelle Book, the CEO of Food Bank of Iowa.

Since knowing the emergency proclamation would end, Book says she and other food bank and pantry leaders across Iowa have worked hard to make sure they’re prepared. The Food Bank of Iowa put in additional orders and have doubled up truck routes. They have done this all while dealing with other concerning factors.

“As with everyone else, we’re experiencing inflationary costs on the food we purchase,” said Book. “We’ve also seen double cost for freight to get food from coasts to the state of Iowa.”

The Des Moines Area Religious Council team is also preparing for the fallout.

Before the pandemic, about 53% of people who came to DMARC for food also received SNAP benefits. That number dropped to 35% when the expanded benefits kicked in.

“What we’re afraid of is — are we going to get back up to that level, or now that we’ve added all these new folds into the system, are we going to have an even higher number?” said Matt Unger, the CEO of DMARC.

Unger says, with the end of the expanded SNAP benefits, people are losing anywhere from $95 a month to upwards of $250.

Despite inflation and supply chain issues, pantries across Iowa are still stocking up. For them, nothing else matters more than preventing Iowans from going hungry.

“Everyone should have the food that they need and want,” said Unger. “So it’s not without its challenges, but we think we’re up to the test.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

