Iowa earns series win over Central Michigan downing Chippewas 4-2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Freshman Sam Peterson hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the 4-2 victory for Iowa and clinch the series win over Central Michigan on Sunday.

Sophomore Ty Langenberg threw for four innings, allowing one run on five hits. He fanned seven batters on the day. Iowa’s relievers in Duncan Davitt, Ben Beutel, Casey Day, Luke Llewellyn and Jacob Henderson combined to allow one run and struck out seven in the final five frames.

Peyton Williams finished 2-for-4 on the day knocking out his fifth home run of the season in the third inning.

The Hawkeyes hit the road for a Tuesday game at Illinois State.

