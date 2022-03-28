I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound loop closed Monday night
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 10:00 pm Monday night, the I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed.
Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 Melrose Avenue in order to allow for a pavement marking refresh.
Travelers can visit 511ia.org for more information on the closure.
The loop is expected to reopen around 4:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.