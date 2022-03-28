I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound loop closed Monday night

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 10:00 pm Monday night, the I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 Melrose Avenue in order to allow for a pavement marking refresh.

Travelers can visit 511ia.org for more information on the closure.

The loop is expected to reopen around 4:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.