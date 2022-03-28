Hundreds of volunteers help clean tornado-damaged park

CHARITON, Iowa (KCCI) - A massive effort is underway to clean up a Lucas County state park ripped to shreds by this month’s tornadoes.

Hundreds of volunteers came in droves to clear debris. Their buckets were overflowing with shingles, nails and other debris scattered across what’s left of Red Haw State Park. Volunteers spent hours Sunday afternoon scouring the grounds. They found thousands of branches.

“I was really surprised because I had no idea how much damage was done here. And it really took a hit. And it’s heartbreaking,” said Sue Dekkers, who came from Ames to help.

The March 5 tornado tore across the park with 118 miles an hour winds. It killed one person in the campgrounds. It damaged trees, docks, shelters, and other campground buildings -- a painful reminder of the power of Mother Nature. Chad Kelchen, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the devastation to the park was especially painful for former park employees to see.

“So, to see the community come and out and support the park like this is great,” Kelchen said.

The call went out for volunteers to help clean up some of the damage, and they packed into the park Sunday. Most of the volunteers were residents who live nearby and want to see it restored as soon as possible.

“You can’t just replace these oak trees. But it will be good. And it’s encouraging to see the community come together like this,” volunteer Andrew St. Lawrence said.

Even with all the cleanup help park managers say it could still take a year for the park to reopen.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources does not have an exact estimate on the tornado’s toll. But they say the storm caused at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

