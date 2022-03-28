Holocaust survivor speaking in Cedar Rapids, Mount Vernon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the youngest Auschwitz concentration camp survivors and his daughter are speaking at Coe, Kirkwood and Cornell Colleges from March 27 to March 29.

Michael Bornstein was just 4-years-old when Auschwitz was liberated in 1945. B-11-48 was his ‘name’ at Auschwitz. Now, he is telling his story of survival with the help of his daughter, Debbie Holinstat-Bornstein.

Holinstat-Bornstein came across a Holocaust denier website which was using footage of her father and other children showing their number and letter tattoos they forcibly received at the camp. This encouraged the father-daughter duo toward writing their book, “Survivor’s Club: The True Story of a Very Young Prisoner of Auschwitz,” which came out in 2017.

“I think it’s important to tell the world especially now with all the bigotry that’s going on especially with Jewish people but not just Jewish people -- Hispanics, Black people, Asian people, the LGBT community,” Bornstein said. “So it’s important to get the message out.”

Bornstein was detained at the camp along with his father Israel, his mother, grandmother and older brother Samuel. His father and brother were killed in the gas chambers. Bornstein nearly died as well, but he says it was a series of miracles that led to his survival. His family was one of only two that survived from his hometown of Zarki, Poland.

“His mom always had a saying that he instilled in her and she would say to him ‘gam ze yabor,’” Holinstat-Bornstein said. “It’s Hebrew for ‘this too shall pass’ and that’s sort of the words my father has lived by to hang on to hope and optimism.”

They’ll be discussing the miracles that saved Bornstein and why people must never forget the events of the Holocaust when they speak this week.

