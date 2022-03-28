Show You Care
At her own request, director of Iowa’s DNR is cited for fishing without a license

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources must pay a fine for fishing without a license. And that fine comes for a citation she requested.

The incident happened on Friday, March 18th on the Mississippi River.

Iowa Courts Online shows Kayla Lyon was cited for that very issue.

TV9 reached out to Lyon about the issue, who responded back in an email. She says she was paddle fishing at the time, when she was told she didn’t have a valid fishing license.

Lyon says that’s because her combination hunting and fishing license was set to auto renew on her bank account card. But she had recently gotten a new card and forgot to update the system.

She went on to say in her email, “It was an honest mistake but the laws apply to me just like anyone else. I have since gone online and renewed my combination license. I would encourage anyone with an Iowa license to routinely check their accounts to ensure this doesn’t happen to them.”

