‘Everyone’s hair deserves to look good’ - Wright Elementary hosts Hair Love Club

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fresh hairstyle can help build confidence and just make someone feel better. This year, two educators at Wright Elementary wanted to give students a ‘new do’.

Last year, they started to notice some students missing from school. They later found out it was because they weren’t able to have their hair done.

So, that’s when the decided to form the Hair Love Club. Media Secretary Maaliyah Carlson will stand at the door in the morning and kids can come to her if they want someone to do their hair.

”I want people to know that everyone’s hair deserves to look good and everyone deserves to feel good as well. It’s not always about hair stuff. Sometimes we talk about personal things. So, my relationship has grown with a lot of the kids,” said Carlson.

Carlson said along with a fresh hairstyle, the club can help give students confidence throughout the day.

”I know a lot of kids might feel a little down if their hair’s not put together in the morning. And you can see when they walk in their classrooms, all of the kids say like ‘I love your hair!’ So, it makes them feel good and it gives them an opportunity to be in the spotlight,” said Carlson.

Carlson said they plan to continue the Hair Love Club next year and has encouraged other schools to consider adding a club as well.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.