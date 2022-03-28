Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eastern Iowa family sells cookies to help Ukrainian families affected by Russian invasion

A family in northeast Iowa is spending more time in the kitchen to try to help families affected by the war in Ukraine.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Baking is a family tradition for cousins Libby Burkle and Neena Goldsmith and their grandmother Mary Jo Goldsmith.

”My grandma likes it, so every Christmas we get together and make cookies together,” Libby said. “And me and Neena both decided we liked that and we started a little business.”

Recently, the family stumbled upon The Eat Shop on social media, a Solon bakery that was making cookies and donating the money they raised to help feed families affected by the war in Ukraine.

”My mom asked if I wanted to do that and I said, ‘Yes’ so now we are doing that,” Libby said.

So she, Neena, and Mary Jo got to work.

”Grandma made the cookies and we went to her house and we decorated them,” Neena explained. “They were hearts and we decorated each side with the colors of their flag and then we posted it on Facebook and people bought them.”

The family raised $500 in just a matter of days. Libby’s parents matched that amount, so the family donated $1,000 to World Central Kitchen.

Since they were inspired by The Eat Shop, the family is now hoping to be the ones doing the inspiring, encouraging eastern Iowans to make small acts of kindness to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

”I like to quote Gandhi who said, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’,” Mary Jo mentioned. “And right now, I think it is important that we just focus on kindness, focus on the good in the world.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...
Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Someone stole the bell that used to sit between the pedestals on this sign at United...
‘We want that bell back’: Lewis, Iowa church members will forgive burglars if they return stolen bell
Volunteers help to clean up at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa after a tornado outbreak in...
Hundreds of volunteers help clean tornado-damaged park
Iowa's DHS says SNAP benefits increased by at least $95 a month at the start of the pandemic...
Iowa food banks, pantries prepare for SNAP expanded benefits change in April
Annette Cahill, 56, of Tipton.
Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder case