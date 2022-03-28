Eastern Iowa family sells cookies to help Ukrainian families affected by Russian invasion

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Baking is a family tradition for cousins Libby Burkle and Neena Goldsmith and their grandmother Mary Jo Goldsmith.

”My grandma likes it, so every Christmas we get together and make cookies together,” Libby said. “And me and Neena both decided we liked that and we started a little business.”

Recently, the family stumbled upon The Eat Shop on social media, a Solon bakery that was making cookies and donating the money they raised to help feed families affected by the war in Ukraine.

”My mom asked if I wanted to do that and I said, ‘Yes’ so now we are doing that,” Libby said.

So she, Neena, and Mary Jo got to work.

”Grandma made the cookies and we went to her house and we decorated them,” Neena explained. “They were hearts and we decorated each side with the colors of their flag and then we posted it on Facebook and people bought them.”

The family raised $500 in just a matter of days. Libby’s parents matched that amount, so the family donated $1,000 to World Central Kitchen.

Since they were inspired by The Eat Shop, the family is now hoping to be the ones doing the inspiring, encouraging eastern Iowans to make small acts of kindness to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

”I like to quote Gandhi who said, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’,” Mary Jo mentioned. “And right now, I think it is important that we just focus on kindness, focus on the good in the world.”

