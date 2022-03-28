Dubuque native Greg Heiar named New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KCRG) - Greg Heiar has been named the 27th head coach of New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program.

The Dubuque native has 22 years of coaching experience. He’s had stints at Chipola Junior College, Southern Mississippi, Wichita State, Louisiana State University, East Tennessee State and Northwest Florida State College.

In his most recent stop, Heiar guided his team to a NJCAA Division I National Championship which concluded a 31-5 season for the Raiders. The national title was Northwest Florida State College’s third in program history.

He takes over for Chris Jans who he served on a staff with at both Chipola College (2003-04) and Wichita State (2011-14 and 2015-17).

