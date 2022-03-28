Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque native Greg Heiar named New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach

Dubuque native Greg Heiar named New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach
Dubuque native Greg Heiar named New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach(KCRG)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KCRG) - Greg Heiar has been named the 27th head coach of New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program.

The Dubuque native has 22 years of coaching experience. He’s had stints at Chipola Junior College, Southern Mississippi, Wichita State, Louisiana State University, East Tennessee State and Northwest Florida State College.

In his most recent stop, Heiar guided his team to a NJCAA Division I National Championship which concluded a 31-5 season for the Raiders. The national title was Northwest Florida State College’s third in program history.

He takes over for Chris Jans who he served on a staff with at both Chipola College (2003-04) and Wichita State (2011-14 and 2015-17).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg