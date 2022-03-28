Show You Care
Felon who made “hooch” in jail and attempted witness tampering, sentenced to federal prison

Johnson was sentenced to a total of 348 months’ imprisonment with a five-year supervised release after his prison term ends.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who trafficked drugs while possessing loaded firearms in Cedar Rapids was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison on Friday.

36-year-old Curtis James Johnson sold methamphetamine to an individual in May 2021. Law enforcement’s search of two homes led to the discovery of meth and two loaded firearms in association with Johnson.

Following his arrest, Johnson used another inmate’s phone account in the jail and discussed with his mother, paying a witness to not attend Johnson’s upcoming trial. Evidence also showed that Johnson made “hooch” while in jail.

Johnson previously had convictions for battery and assault causing bodily injury, as well as other felony drug trafficking offenses.

Johnson was sentenced to a total of 348 months’ imprisonment with a five-year supervised release after his prison term ends.

