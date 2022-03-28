Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clouds slowly build as the March chill continues

Plan on a dry and quiet day as clouds slowly build.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more chilly weather today with highs into the lower 40s. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day. Tomorrow, a few isolated showers may occur in the morning, but it’s not until tomorrow night when the most widespread activity is likely in our area. Any storms at that point may produce some small hail. Wednesday’s temperatures will be tricky and we’ll likely see morning highs into the 50s, then falling temperatures through the rest of the day. Thursday, temperatures will be cold enough for some snow, but like last week, little or no accumulation is expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail
Each spring, there’s a fish kill in Iowa’s rivers, but most of the time you don’t see too many...
Low water levels leading to ‘clustering up’ of small, dead fish
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, March 28th
Dry until late Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, March 27
Scattered clouds move in on Monday.
Temperatures stay chilly overnight, a slight warm-up Monday