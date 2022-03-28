Show You Care
Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man

An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing back in December of 2021.

A missing persons report was initiated for 41-year-old Hector L. Perez on December 13th, 2021, after Perz had not been seen since the week before. Police found his vehicle abandoned and in a residential area in Robins on December 12th.

Home Surveillance video showed Perez leaving his vehicle alone on foot. His belongings were found near the edge of a private pond.

Police believe Perez’s body was recovered from the pond Monday afternoon. An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

