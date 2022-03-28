Body found in Hiawatha pond; police believe it to be missing man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing back in December of 2021.

A missing persons report was initiated for 41-year-old Hector L. Perez on December 13th, 2021, after Perz had not been seen since the week before. Police found his vehicle abandoned and in a residential area in Robins on December 12th.

Home Surveillance video showed Perez leaving his vehicle alone on foot. His belongings were found near the edge of a private pond.

Police believe Perez’s body was recovered from the pond Monday afternoon. An autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

