Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Williamsburg grain bin accident
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip