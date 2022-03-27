Show You Care
Volunteers gather at senior living center to tackle still-lingering derecho damage

Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of cleanup from the derecho back in August 2020.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of clean-up from the derecho of August 2020.

On Friday and Saturday, they removed broken trees and brush from the area surrounding Five Seasons Senior Housing.

According to Tom Brennom, a volunteer with Eight Days of Hope, the senior living center is run by a nonprofit that did not have the budget to pay for this tree removal.

“They used the money they had for repairs,” Brennom said.

Gary Pribyl, a Five Seasons Senior Housing board member who helped get this clean-up project going, said that the lingering damage had been the number one complaint of the building’s residents.

“This all started when we were upstairs, and we looked out the window of the library and we said, ‘This is just horrible,’” Pribyl said.

Hope Community Development Association, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, King of Kings Lutheran Church, and Eight Days of Hope all partnered together for the clean-up work.

Brennom carved one of the stumps on the site into a cross. He said the clean-up project was “a reflection of the goodness of God in us, helping people that can’t help themselves because they don’t have the facilities or the money or the skills.”

Pribyl said it would likely take a few more weeks to get all the debris off the site.

