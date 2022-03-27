Show You Care
Temperatures stay chilly overnight, a slight warm-up Monday

Quiet and chilly overnight, slightly warmer on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow turn away from 30s for highs begins on Monday, as southerly winds return to the region.

Another chilly night precedes that, with lows dropping into the upper 10s and low 20s once again. Monday brings more clouds along with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday should be mostly dry and a bit windier, though the chance for showers and even thunderstorms increases toward evening and overnight. A little bit of hail is possible Tuesday night with storms. Rain and a few storms stick with us Wednesday, with a chance for some snow to mix in as the storm system departs Wednesday night into Thursday. Very light accumulations on grassy areas will be possible for some, but impacts from any snowfall should remain low.

Highs dip for the end of the week, and warm somewhat toward next weekend.

Scattered clouds move in on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, March 27
Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday
