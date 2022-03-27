Shelter House hosts annual Book Sale Fundraiser

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Book lovers came out to Coralville to support the Shelter House for the second day of their annual book sale Sunday.

This was the first year the fundraiser has been back in person since 2019.

Funds go towards helping Shelter House in Iowa City provide their services to those in need. Thousands of used books were donated by the community to help make the book sale possible.

Leaders with Shelter House said they want people to know they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the support of others.

”It’s a community event and I think that makes it truly special. Because folks know in any way from either supporting with donations, or volunteering their time or spending money here, they’re supporting our organization and supporting the programs and services that we do. That are life saving for folks,” said T’Shailyn Harrington, Shelter House Community Engagement Manager.

Along with books, the event also had CD’s, Vinyl records, DVDs and puzzles for sale.

Harrington added their goal for the fundraiser was $25,000, but with all the support, she said she thinks they’ll exceed that goal.

