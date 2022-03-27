Show You Care
Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) -BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week. Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

