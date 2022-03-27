Show You Care
Local youth basketball wheelchair team holds fundraiser

One of Iowa's wheelchair basketball teams raised money on Saturday night to help athletes be able to play adaptive sports.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A youth wheelchair basketball team held a fundraiser in Wellman, Iowa at the Washington County YMCA on Saturday.

The fundraiser, put on by the Iowa Grizzlies team, helped raise money for Adaptive Sports Iowa which offers 12 one-time events along with some full seasons for a range of sports throughout the year for people with disabilities across Iowa.

The fundraiser included a silent auction as well as a raffle and people were able to sign up to play games of wheelchair basketball.

Over $4,000 was raised for Adaptive Sports Iowa. The Grizzlies will play in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Nationals in Wichita, Kansas from April 1 through April 3.

