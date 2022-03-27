Show You Care
Hubbard Iowa makes peace sign out of tractors to show support for Ukrainian Refugees

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCCI) - Hardin County Iowa residents honored Ukraine Friday night as nearly 100 people gathered to show support for Ukrainian refugees KCCI reports.

Nineteen area farmers brought tractors to the South Hardin middle school. The tractors were arranged to form a peace sign. Afterward, they held a candlelight vigil with prayers, a moment of silence, and music.

At the event, people donated funds to a Church in Hungary to assist Ukrainian refugees.

