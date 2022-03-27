Hubbard Iowa makes peace sign out of tractors to show support for Ukrainian refugees

HUBBARD, Iowa (KCCI) - Hardin County Iowa residents honored Ukraine Friday night as nearly 100 people gathered to show support for Ukrainian refugees KCCI reports.

Nineteen area farmers brought tractors to the South Hardin middle school. The tractors were arranged to form a peace sign. Afterward, they held a candlelight vigil with prayers, a moment of silence, and music.

At the event, people donated funds to a Church in Hungary to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.