Grand Impact will donate 100,000 dollars to a Cedar Rapids area non-profit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifty Cedar Rapids businesses are coming together to give a Cedar Rapids area non-profit 100,000 dollars. It’s part of a new initiative called Grand Impact. Each participating business donated 2,000 dollars.

Any human services 501c3 that serves the target area can apply to receive the donation. Judges will narrow down the applicants to 3 non-profits. On May 11th the final three non-profits will present their solution to a problem that has recently developed to the 50 businesses at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Afterward, the fifty businesses will vote on the winning non-profit that will receive the 100,000 dollars.

Grand Impact was started by a group of volunteers. Grand Impact’s steering committee will likely focus on non-profits that help the most vulnerable. The organization wants to address an emerging need such as new challenges or worsening issues that aren’t obvious to the overall community.

