Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo

French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo(MGN/Telegram / CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar — France’s top diplomat is warning that the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is becoming a “second Aleppo,” the Syrian commercial capital that in 2016 saw widespread Russian-backed destruction.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday told the Doha Forum, a policy conference in Qatar, that Russia’s “siege warfare” against Ukrainian cities should induce “collective guilt.”

“Civilian populations are slaughtered, annihilated, the suffering is horrible,” said a visibly angry Le Drian.

When asked whether he agreed with President Joe Biden’s remark in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, he said only that diplomacy with both sides remained a French priority.

Le Drian said French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to avert the worst in Ukraine through talks with both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents. A ceasefire remains the most pressing task, he added, so that parties can move onto thornier topics like Ukraine’s security guarantees and a possible neutral military status.

Le Drian said the world is “at a tipping point” as the war continues to spiral, adding, “This is a crisis that affects us all.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg

Latest News

Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
Thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
'My personal tragedy': Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa
‘My personal tragedy’: Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa
Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash