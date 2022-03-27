Show You Care
Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday

Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It is a cold morning across Eastern Iowa, with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills ranging from the 20s to the single digits. It won’t get much warmer this afternoon, with highs only climbing into the upper 30s with a few low 40s along and south of I-80. However, thanks to a high-pressure system moving south from Canada, winds will be calmer this afternoon. It will be cold again Sunday night with overnight temperatures in the low 20s.

Temperatures will gradually rise on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching the low to mid-40s. Our next chance for rain begins on Tuesday ahead of a low-pressure system. Rain chances are expected to continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A chance for rain/snow mix is possible on Thursday.

