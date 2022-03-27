Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation holds first job fair of the year

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec Department is looking to fill hundreds of open seasonal positions through a special type of job fair.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Park and Recreation Department held its first job fair of the year at the Noelridge Greenhouse in order to fill a variety of open positions for the upcoming summer.

The city has 180 openings for various positions across the city including concession workers and lifeguards. For the first time ever the job fair was held with a theme: styled around “March Madness” it was called “Job Madness.” This included free food & activities as well televisions to show the basketball games.

Hashim Taylor, the director of Parks and Recreation for Cedar Rapids, said that they expected between 50 to 100 people to attend the job fair. The job fair was initially scheduled to be held at the ITC Pavilion at Noelridge Park but was moved to the greenhouse due to the cold weather. It also served as an opportunity to help promote the greenhouse.

The city will host another job fair later in the year to continue to fill available positions.

