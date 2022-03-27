Show You Care
Bill Fennelly and the Cyclones still ‘smiling because it happened’

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though the Iowa State fell short of the Elite 8, the Cyclones can still reflect on an incredible season.

Iowa State ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP poll, hosted the NCAA Tournament and reached their first Sweet 16 since 2010.

Head coach Bill Fennelly was not going to let the sting of defeat completley ruin the success his team achieved.

“My grandson Will is seven years old, he loves our team, he walked into the coaches locker room sobbing,” Fennelly said on Friday night. “I told him ‘don’t cry cause it’s over, smile because it happened,’ and we’re gonna smile big when we get home.”

