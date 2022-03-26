A windy and chilly Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It is a cold and windy morning across Eastern Iowa, with lows in the 20s and a few low 30s after a cold front moved through the area. It will get a little warmer this afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 30s with the help of a mostly sunny sky. Due to a mostly clear sky, Saturday night lows will be cold in the 20s and teens.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with highs only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. However, the winds will be calmer on Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. At the beginning of the upcoming work week, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.

