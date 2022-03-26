Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winds become lighter, but temperatures stay chilly through weekend

Winds become lighter, but temperatures stay chilly through the rest of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly conditions persist for the remainder of the weekend, and even into the start of the coming workweek.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 10s under mostly clear skies and, finally, lighter winds. Highs on Sunday will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday between the mid 30s to around 40. Temperatures then begin to slowly warm through about midweek, starting off in the low 40s on Monday and ending up in the mid 50s to low 60s on Wednesday.

Moisture increases, too, and leads to the likelihood of rain and a few rumbles of thunder starting on Tuesday night. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 0.50″ in most places, with some seeing an inch or more. Precipitation could mix with or change to snow later on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures stay below normal for most of the rest of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Quiet, less windy weather expected on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Saturday will be windy and chilly
Saturday will be windy and chilly
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, March 26
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, March 26”
Saturday will be windy and chilly
A windy and chilly Saturday