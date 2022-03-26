Winds become lighter, but temperatures stay chilly through weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly conditions persist for the remainder of the weekend, and even into the start of the coming workweek.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 10s under mostly clear skies and, finally, lighter winds. Highs on Sunday will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday between the mid 30s to around 40. Temperatures then begin to slowly warm through about midweek, starting off in the low 40s on Monday and ending up in the mid 50s to low 60s on Wednesday.

Moisture increases, too, and leads to the likelihood of rain and a few rumbles of thunder starting on Tuesday night. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 0.50″ in most places, with some seeing an inch or more. Precipitation could mix with or change to snow later on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures stay below normal for most of the rest of the 9-day forecast.

