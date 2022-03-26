Show You Care
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

A car crash.
A car crash.(MGN / Pexels)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials.

At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.

Maines and Madison Fraker, a passenger, 18, of Algona, died in the crash.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt EMS, and the Humboldt County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

