Newton Iowa is gathering donations for Ukraine

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Newton Iowa is gathering donations to help those in Ukraine KCCI’s Kayla James reports. The Iowa town, has a unique connection to Ukraine. Their sister city Smila is in Central Ukraine.

On Thursday, March 31, Newton-based organization OPEN-Organization Promoting Everlasting Neighbors is planning a pasta dinner fundraiser for the war-torn country. Both the pasta and pasta sauce are donated by Barilla. The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church.

Jane Johnson, a board member with OPEN, tells KCCI there’s an account established there that they will send the donations to. The account goes toward helping those in the military, as well as providing food and clothing for Ukrainians displaced.

Sveta Miller and Mariya Dovanyuk, a mother-daughter duo born in Ukraine and now living in Newton are also doing their part to send help to their home country. Over the last two weeks, Miller and Dovganyuk have been calling for donations that will specifically benefit Ukrainian troops on the frontlines.

Within the span of two weeks, people across Central Iowa have donated tourniquets, bandages, and other medical supplies. They have also donated food and clothing for Ukrainian soldiers.

Miller and others plan to drive to Chicago early Saturday morning to ship off the supplies. They have nearly two dozen boxes worth of donations.

