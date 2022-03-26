Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Latest Iowa bird flu case forces killing of 250,000 chickens

Chickens at a high-density farm.
Chickens at a high-density farm.(MGN / Credit: Lance Cheung / USDA / Cutout Credit: woodleywonderworks / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Saturday they have confirmed another case of bird flu in a flock of commercial pullet chickens.

Iowa Department of Agriculture says in a news release the outbreak in Franklin County is the seventh found in Iowa this month. The department says this latest outbreak affects about 250,000 birds.

Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Folks brave the cold and wind to learn all about how syrup is made at the annual Maple Syrup...
Indian Creek Nature Center hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board
Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings