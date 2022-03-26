Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon will participate in the 2022 College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon will participate in the men’s 3-Point Championship at 33rd annual College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 31stat Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans.

The Linn-Mar graduate holds the record for three-pointers in a Big Ten uniform, hitting 455 in his career. He ranks third in Iowa history in career scoring with 2,033 points. Bohannon is the first Iowa player to participate since 2017, when Peter Jok won the men’s 3-point contest.

The event includes a Slam Dunk Championship, Men’s and Women’s 3-Point Championships and a Team Shootout. It will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. central time.

