Iowa State women sent home early, lose 76-68 to Creighton in Sweet 16

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (KCRG) - With their season on the line, Iowa State’s defense could not stop Creighton. The Bluejays scored 76 points, shooting 44 percent from three-point range, eliminating the Cyclones from the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones nearly completed a comeback, at one point down 68-58 in the fourth quarter, they made it a three point game with 37 seconds left. But a missed layup and a turnover sealed the win for Creighton.

Ashley Joens, in what could be her final game for the Cyclones, contributed 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Emily Ryan scored a game-high 22 points, hitting 10 of her 16 shot attempts. Ryan also led the game with six assists.

Morgan Maly scored 21 points off the bench to lead Creighton.

With the loss, the No. 3 seed Cyclones falls to 28-8. No. 10 seed Creighton will play No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.