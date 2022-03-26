Show You Care
Iowa State men come up short against Miami 70-56

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illinois (KCRG) - Iowa State had an incredible turnaround in the 2022 season, but could not cap it off with an appearance in the Elite 8, losing to the Miami Hurricanes 70-56.

The Cyclones only made four three-point shots on 22 attempts. They only shot four foul shots, compared to Miami’s 14.

Tyrese Hunter and Gabe Kalschuer each had 13 points to lead the Cyclones.

T.J. Otzelberger’s first season with the Cyclones was undoubtedly successful. Iowa State had only two wins in the 2020-2021 season. With the loss Friday night they end the 2021-2022 season with a 22-13 record.

Kameron McGusty had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He added six rebounds and 4 steals. No. 10 seed Miami will play No. 1 seed Kansas on Sunday.

Iowa State's Conditt returns home to Chicago for Sweet 16 meeting with Miami
Iowa State hoping their disruptive defense can help them beat a disciplined Miami team
