Indian Creek Nature Center hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the colder and windier weather we saw Saturday, people headed out the Indian Creek Nature Center to enjoy learning all about syrup at the 39th annual Maple Syrup Festival.

Folks could watch different demonstrations about making maple syrup including tree tapping, historic syruping methods and take a look inside their Sugar House where modern day syrup is made at the nature center.

They could also enjoy some of that homemade syrup on pancakes and sausage served for breakfast.

This was the first in person festival since 2020. It was cancelled that year and just drive through in 2021.

Leaders said it’s nice to see the community come back to the festival and support the nature center.

”Getting people outside, I mean nature is medicine. Nature heals. And so having the opportunity to get outside is a really unique thing. So, Indian Creek Nature Center gives people the opportunity to come out and learn about the science behind tapping trees and making maple syrup,” said John Myers, Indian Creek Nature Center Executive Director.

