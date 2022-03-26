Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Indian Creek Nature Center hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival

Folks brave the cold and wind to learn all about how syrup is made at the annual Maple Syrup...
Folks brave the cold and wind to learn all about how syrup is made at the annual Maple Syrup Festival(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the colder and windier weather we saw Saturday, people headed out the Indian Creek Nature Center to enjoy learning all about syrup at the 39th annual Maple Syrup Festival.

Folks could watch different demonstrations about making maple syrup including tree tapping, historic syruping methods and take a look inside their Sugar House where modern day syrup is made at the nature center.

They could also enjoy some of that homemade syrup on pancakes and sausage served for breakfast.

This was the first in person festival since 2020. It was cancelled that year and just drive through in 2021.

Leaders said it’s nice to see the community come back to the festival and support the nature center.

”Getting people outside, I mean nature is medicine. Nature heals. And so having the opportunity to get outside is a really unique thing. So, Indian Creek Nature Center gives people the opportunity to come out and learn about the science behind tapping trees and making maple syrup,” said John Myers, Indian Creek Nature Center Executive Director.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Chickens at a high-density farm.
Latest Iowa bird flu case forces killing of 250,000 chickens
A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board
Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts eastern Iowa locations’ Aisles Online offerings