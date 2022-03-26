Hy-Vee restructuring impacts Eastern Iowa locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hy-Vee announced this week they were restructuring several areas and positions. Out of more than 1,500 corporate employees 102 were offered other positions and 19 were layed off.

Online grocery services will be available at the Oakland Road, Wilson Avenue, and Edgewood Road Hy-Vee locations in Cedar Rapids. The store on Johnson Avenue will not offer online grocery services.

Other online locations will be in Dubuque, Iowa City and Coralville, and Waterloo Cedar Falls.

