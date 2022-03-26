Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hy-Vee restructuring impacts Eastern Iowa locations

Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hy-Vee announced this week they were restructuring several areas and positions. Out of more than 1,500 corporate employees 102 were offered other positions and 19 were layed off.

Online grocery services will be available at the Oakland Road, Wilson Avenue, and Edgewood Road Hy-Vee locations in Cedar Rapids. The store on Johnson Avenue will not offer online grocery services.

Other online locations will be in Dubuque, Iowa City and Coralville, and Waterloo Cedar Falls.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board
Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
Pope’s peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Newton Iowa is gathering donations for Ukraine
Newton Iowa is gathering donations for Ukraine