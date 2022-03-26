CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The CEO of Camp Courageous in Monticello just got back from a humanitarian visit to Ukraine.

Charlie Becker and his son, Chad, left Monday with hundreds of pounds of medical supplies, food, and essentials. They landed in Warsaw Poland where they booked a room at the Double Tree but never stayed a night.

“We booked it as a meet-up spot just in case one of us gets separated,” he said.

They met up with a movie producer who was originally from Ankeny. He set them up with a family that could house them. The two then drove into west Ukraine with a car full of supplies in hopes of getting to the military hospital in Lviv.

“We were giving the food directly to the people of Ukraine,” said Becker. “They will know what to do with the food. “We gave the medical supplies directly to the hospital.”

The par wanted to volunteer inside the hospital as Chad was a medical expert in Grinnell.

“It was time well spent,” he said. Did we get the chance to work in the hospital, no, but we were able to assist them.”

The pair arrived home safely Friday morning but said the list of needs is still great.

“We were not working through any organization,” said Becker. “All the people we were dealing with were people on the frontlines.

LIST AMMUNITION + CLOTHING

1. Headlamp with red light

2. Tactical vests

3. Thermal imager

4. Walkie-talkies 3 km +

5. UHMWPE ballistic inserts, 4th class, trapezoidal shape

6. TOR-D ballistic helmets/helmets

7. 4th class bulletproof vests

8. knee pads

9. shoes 44+ size

10. gloves

11. Thermal underwear XL

12. large warm socks, size 44+

13. warm clothes in large sizes

14. tactical pants

15. warm cap

16. heat balaclava

17. sleeping bags

18. Military binoculars

19. satellite telephones

20. Drones with a camera

Medical list (Lutsk + Kyiv)

1. CAT 80 tourniquet, bandage

2. Mil-Tec - Survival thermal blanket

3. SAM Medical - Cable tie !!!!!!!! !

4. Nasopharyngeal tube

5. CELOX hemostatic granules. !!!!!!!!

6. medical first aid kit with paramedic equipment !!!!!!!!

7. Soft sheet stretcher for handling the casualty

8. Bernan Oral Airways oropharyngeal tube set

9. Nasopharyngeal tube 12Fr; 26Fr; 28Fr; 30Fr; 32 Fr.

10. Esmarch tourniquet

11. Tactical tourniquet SICH (orange)

12. Tourniquet for blood-stopping CAT !!!!!!!

13. Individual dressing

14. Non-sterile gauze 100x90 cm

15. Israeli dressing 4 ‘’ with one lining

16. Israeli dressing 6 ‘’

17. Sterile gauze dressing 5 MX 10 cm, non-sterile

18. IGAR River medical plaster Material (cotton) plastic 5 cm x 500 cm

19. SAM Splint flat splint 90 cm

20. Triangular bandage

21. SAM Splint flat splint 50 cm

22. Compact Beacon Chest Seal occlusive dressing

23. H&H Tension Pneumothorax Needle

24. Rescue scissors 7.5

25. Emergency blanket

26. Protective foil for resuscitation

27. Sterile napkins with chlorhexidine

28. Wipes soaked in ammonia, eg Safetec

29. Cold compress - cooling bags

30. Ibuprofen 400

31. Matoset drip kit, sterile

32 . ALUMINUM DRIP STAND

33. Safety butterfly needle with tubing and holder

34. Traumatic first aid hemostatic bandage

35. Gauze rolled up, eg MiniTAC Rolled Wrapping Gauze

36. Medical tape

37. Physiological solution for drip (plastic)

38. Opioid analgesics

