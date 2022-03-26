Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees

Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees(MGN/Cropped Joe Biden / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Wrapping up his visit to Europe, President Joe Biden spent time on Saturday with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. During a visit to a soccer stadium in the capital where refugees have assembled, Biden marveled at their spirit and resolve in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion and devastation of their homeland.

Biden listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. The president also held hands with parents and gave them hugs. Before returning to Washington, Biden will give a speech in Warsaw that’s expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board
Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts Eastern Iowa locations
President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
LIVE: Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case