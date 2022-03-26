Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Wrapping up his visit to Europe, President Joe Biden spent time on Saturday with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. During a visit to a soccer stadium in the capital where refugees have assembled, Biden marveled at their spirit and resolve in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion and devastation of their homeland.

Biden listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. The president also held hands with parents and gave them hugs. Before returning to Washington, Biden will give a speech in Warsaw that’s expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.

