Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

All-American Iowa gymnast honors his team’s legacy with a graphic design galley

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When he learned the 2021 season would be Iowa men’s gymnastics’ last, Evan Davis said he was hurt.

“For a long time there was a lot of hate towards the university and people who are responsible for the decision making,” Davis, an Iowa senior, said.

But Davis soon had a change of heart. The graphic design major had one more season to finish, and a senior project to start.

“When I first started the first couple brainstorming ideas I really wanted show that we were betrayed,” he said. “But as I started researching the program, there was nothing but love.”

In the fall of 2021, the Iowa men’s gymnastics team had its final season, and Davis - along with teammate Bennet Huang - became Iowa’s final All-Americans.

The legacy of the team lives on in room E-450 in the Iowa Visual Arts Building, with Davis’ senior project.

Davis says just like in gymnastics, graphic design is about improvement and reaching new heights.

“Each project I’ve been doing, I’ve tried to get grander and bigger and see how far I can push myself,” Davis said. “That’s something that I’ve really learned from gymnastics. That dedication, the grind and knowing how to keep pushing myself until I find out what my limit is.”

The project celebrates the team, from its earliest days, to its final season. It will be taken down on Saturday, March 26th, at 10:00 pm, but the team’s legacy lives on in the GymACT, a non-NCAA organization for college gymnastics teams.

As for Davis, he’ll still be setting a high bar.

“That’s kind of what this project was,” Davis said. “Figuring out how far I could push it, one step further, I still feel like I have room to grow.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead

Latest News

Wayne Murdock of Cedar Rapids, who will turn 90 in April, has built himself the ultimate man...
Wayne’s World: Iowa superfan Wayne Murdock builds himself a man cave for the ages
Iowa Hawkeyes Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark are up for more awards.
Hawkeyes Murray, Clark named 2022 Naismith Trophy finalists
Creighton upsets Iowa, Hawkeyes miss out on third straight Sweet 16
Creighton upsets Iowa, Hawkeyes miss out on third straight Sweet 16
Hawkeyes draw in third straight sell out crown in NCAA second round
Hawkeyes draw in third straight sell out crowd in NCAA second round